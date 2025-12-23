MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention is a commercial email dlp tool by MX Layer. VIPRE SafeSend is a commercial email dlp tool by Vipre. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive customer or financial data need MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention for its pattern and keyword matching across headers, body text, and attachments in real time, catching leaks that rule-based gateways routinely miss. The tool covers both inbound and outbound scanning with customizable response actions like quarantine and secure messaging delivery, addressing the full PR.DS Data Security scope. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on third-party integrations or needs advanced user behavior analytics; MX Layer is narrowly focused on email content inspection, not anomaly detection across your broader email ecosystem.
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in accidental data leaks will find real value in VIPRE SafeSend's pre-send email controls; it stops misaddressed messages and PII exfiltration at the Outlook layer where the damage happens. The tool covers NIST PR.DS and PR.AA through content scanning, custom DLP rules, and centralized Group Policy management across Windows environments. Skip this if your organization runs non-Outlook mail clients or needs advanced recovery and forensics capabilities; SafeSend prevents the mistake but doesn't help you clean it up afterward.
Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention
Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks
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Common questions about comparing MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention vs VIPRE SafeSend for your email dlp needs.
MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention: Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention. built by MX Layer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Inbound and outbound email scanning, File attachment inspection, Policy-based detection using keywords, patterns, file hashes, and dictionaries..
VIPRE SafeSend: Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks. built by Vipre. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External recipient and attachment confirmation before email send, Email content and attachment scanning for PII and sensitive data, Custom DLP rule creation with keywords and regular expressions..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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