MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention: Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention. built by MX Layer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Inbound and outbound email scanning, File attachment inspection, Policy-based detection using keywords, patterns, file hashes, and dictionaries..

VIPRE SafeSend: Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks. built by Vipre. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External recipient and attachment confirmation before email send, Email content and attachment scanning for PII and sensitive data, Custom DLP rule creation with keywords and regular expressions..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.