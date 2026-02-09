Mitiga CDR: Cloud Detection and Response platform for real-time threat detection in cloud. built by Mitiga. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud threat detection and monitoring, Credential abuse and identity path monitoring, Visual forensic timeline generation..

Vectra AI CDR for M365: Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD environments, Coverage of over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Behavioral analysis across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Exchange, Power Automate, and eDiscovery..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.