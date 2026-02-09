Mirror Security VectaX: FHE-based encryption for AI models, vector databases, and RAG workflows. built by Mirror Security. Core capabilities include Fully Homomorphic Encryption for AI workloads, Encrypted vector database operations, Encrypted indexing and retrieval..

Secretarium Klave for AI: Confidential computing platform for private, verifiable AI inference on sensitive data. built by Secretarium. Core capabilities include End-to-end data encryption from RAG to inference using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), Private RAG with encrypted vector database, governance database, and mapping database, Cryptographic data provenance, versioning, and model lineage guarantees..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.