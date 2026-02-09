Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Mirror Security VectaX is a commercial ai model security tool by Mirror Security. Secretarium Klave for AI is a commercial ai model security tool by Secretarium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams protecting vector databases and RAG pipelines should evaluate Mirror Security VectaX if encryption of AI model inference is a hard requirement, not a nice-to-have. The fully homomorphic encryption approach means queries run directly on encrypted embeddings without decryption, which addresses NIST PR.DS data security controls that most vector database tools skip entirely. Skip this if your priority is cost-efficient security or you're still in pilot phases with non-sensitive data; FHE's compute overhead is real, and deployment complexity demands teams comfortable with cryptographic infrastructure.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying RAG systems on sensitive data will find real value in Secretarium Klave for AI because it guarantees data never leaves encrypted memory during inference, which is the only hard control that actually stops model training on confidential information. The platform maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.PS through hardware-backed TEE isolation and cryptographic data provenance, giving you verifiable lineage of what touched what. This is a narrow fit: if your AI workloads aren't handling regulated data or you're still evaluating whether you need confidential computing, you're overpaying for a specialist tool.
FHE-based encryption for AI models, vector databases, and RAG workflows
Confidential computing platform for private, verifiable AI inference on sensitive data.
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Common questions about comparing Mirror Security VectaX vs Secretarium Klave for AI for your ai model security needs.
Mirror Security VectaX: FHE-based encryption for AI models, vector databases, and RAG workflows. built by Mirror Security. Core capabilities include Fully Homomorphic Encryption for AI workloads, Encrypted vector database operations, Encrypted indexing and retrieval..
Secretarium Klave for AI: Confidential computing platform for private, verifiable AI inference on sensitive data. built by Secretarium. Core capabilities include End-to-end data encryption from RAG to inference using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), Private RAG with encrypted vector database, governance database, and mapping database, Cryptographic data provenance, versioning, and model lineage guarantees..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Mirror Security VectaX differentiates with Fully Homomorphic Encryption for AI workloads, Encrypted vector database operations, Encrypted indexing and retrieval. Secretarium Klave for AI differentiates with End-to-end data encryption from RAG to inference using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), Private RAG with encrypted vector database, governance database, and mapping database, Cryptographic data provenance, versioning, and model lineage guarantees.
Mirror Security VectaX is developed by Mirror Security. Secretarium Klave for AI is developed by Secretarium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Mirror Security VectaX and Secretarium Klave for AI serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools, both cover RAG. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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