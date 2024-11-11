Miggo Security: Application monitoring and security platform that provides runtime visibility, threat detection, and automated response capabilities for application-layer security. built by Miggo..

Qualys TotalAppSec: Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning. built by Qualys. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, DAST scanning for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, PII and sensitive data exposure detection for GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.