Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Miggo Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Miggo. Qualys TotalAppSec is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Qualys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams running distributed applications need runtime visibility that actually stops attacks in flight, not just logs them hours later. Miggo Security prioritizes continuous monitoring and automated response at the application layer, covering DE.CM and RS.MI functions that most DAST tools ignore once they hand off findings to your queue. Skip this if you're looking for static code analysis or need deep SAST integration; Miggo is built for teams who've already shipped code and need to catch exploits happening right now.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling web applications and APIs across multiple clouds will get the most from Qualys TotalAppSec because its AI-assisted clustering actually reduces scan overhead on large attack surfaces instead of just generating more noise. The tool covers OWASP Top 10 and API Top 10 with continuous monitoring and integrates third-party pen test findings from Burp and BugCrowd, which means you're not rebuilding your threat picture across disconnected tools. Skip this if your priority is SAST or supply chain scanning; Qualys TotalAppSec does runtime application security well but doesn't shift left into code repositories.
Application monitoring and security platform that provides runtime visibility, threat detection, and automated response capabilities for application-layer security
Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning
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Common questions about comparing Miggo Security vs Qualys TotalAppSec for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Miggo Security: Application monitoring and security platform that provides runtime visibility, threat detection, and automated response capabilities for application-layer security. built by Miggo..
Qualys TotalAppSec: Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning. built by Qualys. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, DAST scanning for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, PII and sensitive data exposure detection for GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Miggo Security is developed by Miggo. Qualys TotalAppSec is developed by Qualys. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Miggo Security and Qualys TotalAppSec serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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