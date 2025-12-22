Aikido Zen: Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection..

Miggo Security: Application monitoring and security platform that provides runtime visibility, threat detection, and automated response capabilities for application-layer security. built by Miggo..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.