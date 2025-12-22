Aikido Zen: Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection..

Qualys TotalAppSec: Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning. built by Qualys. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, DAST scanning for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, PII and sensitive data exposure detection for GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance..

Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.