Method Platform: Full-spectrum security platform for cyber operations and perimeter defense. built by Method Security. Core capabilities include Perimeter assessment via Bastion component, Defender and attacker perspective views, Open APIs for integration..

Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring: Attack surface monitoring platform with automated security validation testing. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring across internal, external, and cloud environments, Automated real-world attack simulation using attacker TTPs, Asset attraction analysis to identify high-value targets..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.