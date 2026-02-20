Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Method Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Method Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with complex perimeter attack surfaces will get the most from Method Platform because its dual perspective assessment,attacker and defender views running simultaneously,catches exposure gaps that single-angle scanners miss. The tool's Bastion component handles continuous monitoring across large-scale environments while open APIs let you stitch findings into existing workflows without rip-and-replace. Skip this if you need recovery and incident response automation built in; Method prioritizes asset discovery and adversarial perspective over post-compromise operations.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Full-spectrum security platform for cyber operations and perimeter defense
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Method Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Method Platform: Full-spectrum security platform for cyber operations and perimeter defense. built by Method Security. Core capabilities include Perimeter assessment via Bastion component, Defender and attacker perspective views, Open APIs for integration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Method Platform differentiates with Perimeter assessment via Bastion component, Defender and attacker perspective views, Open APIs for integration.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Method Platform is developed by Method Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Method Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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