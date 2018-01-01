Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..

Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring: Attack surface monitoring platform with automated security validation testing. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring across internal, external, and cloud environments, Automated real-world attack simulation using attacker TTPs, Asset attraction analysis to identify high-value targets..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.