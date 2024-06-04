Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Metasploit is a free penetration testing tool. Rapid7 Metasploit is a commercial penetration testing tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Red teamers and penetration testers who need to validate exploitability across heterogeneous networks will get the most from Metasploit; its payload generation and multi-stage delivery capabilities let you confirm real-world attack chains that vulnerability scanners flag but don't prove. The framework supports over 2,000 public exploits and integrates with custom modules, giving you the flexibility to test against legacy systems and custom applications most commercial tools ignore. Skip this if your mandate is compliance scanning or continuous vulnerability management; Metasploit requires hands-on operator skill and produces findings that need translation into remediation work for non-technical stakeholders.
Penetration testers and red teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should use Rapid7 Metasploit when you need to validate vulnerabilities at scale without manual exploitation; the 4,000+ exploit modules and automatic correlation to discovered weaknesses compress what would otherwise take weeks into days. The hybrid deployment model and native integration with InsightVM means your vulnerability assessments feed directly into actionable penetration tests, closing the loop between discovery and validation. Skip this if your team runs primarily cloud-native environments or needs post-exploitation persistence testing; Metasploit excels at proving vulnerability exploitability but is lighter on lateral movement and dwell-time simulation compared to custom tooling.
A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.
Penetration testing software for simulating attacks and validating vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Metasploit vs Rapid7 Metasploit for your penetration testing needs.
Metasploit: A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities. Core capabilities include Exploit module library targeting known CVEs across software and services, Payload generation including Meterpreter reverse shells, Post-exploitation capabilities (privilege escalation, lateral movement)..
Rapid7 Metasploit: Penetration testing software for simulating attacks and validating vulnerabilities. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Database of over 4,000 exploit modules, Automatic correlation of exploits to vulnerabilities, Phishing campaign wizards..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Metasploit differentiates with Exploit module library targeting known CVEs across software and services, Payload generation including Meterpreter reverse shells, Post-exploitation capabilities (privilege escalation, lateral movement). Rapid7 Metasploit differentiates with Database of over 4,000 exploit modules, Automatic correlation of exploits to vulnerabilities, Phishing campaign wizards.
Metasploit integrates with Rapid7 InsightVM, GitHub, Slack. Rapid7 Metasploit integrates with InsightVM. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Metasploit and Rapid7 Metasploit serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Metasploit is Free while Rapid7 Metasploit is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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