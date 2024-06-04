Metasploit: A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities. Core capabilities include Exploit module library targeting known CVEs across software and services, Payload generation including Meterpreter reverse shells, Post-exploitation capabilities (privilege escalation, lateral movement)..

Rapid7 Metasploit: Penetration testing software for simulating attacks and validating vulnerabilities. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Database of over 4,000 exploit modules, Automatic correlation of exploits to vulnerabilities, Phishing campaign wizards..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.