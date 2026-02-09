Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. Rapid7 Metasploit is a commercial penetration testing tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Penetration testers and red teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should use Rapid7 Metasploit when you need to validate vulnerabilities at scale without manual exploitation; the 4,000+ exploit modules and automatic correlation to discovered weaknesses compress what would otherwise take weeks into days. The hybrid deployment model and native integration with InsightVM means your vulnerability assessments feed directly into actionable penetration tests, closing the loop between discovery and validation. Skip this if your team runs primarily cloud-native environments or needs post-exploitation persistence testing; Metasploit excels at proving vulnerability exploitability but is lighter on lateral movement and dwell-time simulation compared to custom tooling.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
Penetration testing software for simulating attacks and validating vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs Rapid7 Metasploit for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
Rapid7 Metasploit: Penetration testing software for simulating attacks and validating vulnerabilities. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Database of over 4,000 exploit modules, Automatic correlation of exploits to vulnerabilities, Phishing campaign wizards..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering differentiates with Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing. Rapid7 Metasploit differentiates with Database of over 4,000 exploit modules, Automatic correlation of exploits to vulnerabilities, Phishing campaign wizards.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. Rapid7 Metasploit is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and Rapid7 Metasploit serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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