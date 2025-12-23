Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Mend DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Mend.io. StackHawk StackHawk is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by StackHawk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping web applications and APIs who need runtime vulnerability detection without waiting for code review cycles will find Mend DAST's integration into active CI/CD pipelines the core strength here. The tool tests running applications directly rather than static artifacts, which catches logic flaws and configuration issues that SAST alone misses. Skip this if your primary concern is pre-deployment scanning or you need deep API fuzzing capabilities; Mend DAST excels at catching what's live, not preventing what might ship.
Development teams shipping APIs at velocity need StackHawk StackHawk because it discovers and tests APIs directly from your repositories and CI/CD pipelines, eliminating the manual inventory work that kills AppSec programs at scale. The platform's CI/CD-native DAST and automated API discovery mean security runs where developers already work, reducing friction that typically tanks adoption in startup and SMB environments. Skip this if your priority is post-deployment production monitoring; StackHawk is built for shifting left in the development pipeline, not for continuous runtime surveillance of live applications.
Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection
AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight
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Common questions about comparing Mend DAST vs StackHawk StackHawk for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Mend DAST: Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection in web applications, API security testing, Repository integration for CI/CD workflows..
StackHawk StackHawk: AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Automated API and application discovery from source code repositories, CI/CD-native dynamic application security testing, AI-powered OpenAPI spec generation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Mend DAST differentiates with Runtime vulnerability detection in web applications, API security testing, Repository integration for CI/CD workflows. StackHawk StackHawk differentiates with Automated API and application discovery from source code repositories, CI/CD-native dynamic application security testing, AI-powered OpenAPI spec generation.
Mend DAST is developed by Mend.io. StackHawk StackHawk is developed by StackHawk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Mend DAST and StackHawk StackHawk serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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