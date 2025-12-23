StackHawk StackHawk

Development teams shipping APIs at velocity need StackHawk StackHawk because it discovers and tests APIs directly from your repositories and CI/CD pipelines, eliminating the manual inventory work that kills AppSec programs at scale. The platform's CI/CD-native DAST and automated API discovery mean security runs where developers already work, reducing friction that typically tanks adoption in startup and SMB environments. Skip this if your priority is post-deployment production monitoring; StackHawk is built for shifting left in the development pipeline, not for continuous runtime surveillance of live applications.