Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..

StackHawk StackHawk: AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Automated API and application discovery from source code repositories, CI/CD-native dynamic application security testing, AI-powered OpenAPI spec generation..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.