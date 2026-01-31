Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. StackHawk StackHawk is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by StackHawk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Development teams shipping APIs at velocity need StackHawk StackHawk because it discovers and tests APIs directly from your repositories and CI/CD pipelines, eliminating the manual inventory work that kills AppSec programs at scale. The platform's CI/CD-native DAST and automated API discovery mean security runs where developers already work, reducing friction that typically tanks adoption in startup and SMB environments. Skip this if your priority is post-deployment production monitoring; StackHawk is built for shifting left in the development pipeline, not for continuous runtime surveillance of live applications.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs StackHawk StackHawk for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
StackHawk StackHawk: AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Automated API and application discovery from source code repositories, CI/CD-native dynamic application security testing, AI-powered OpenAPI spec generation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. StackHawk StackHawk differentiates with Automated API and application discovery from source code repositories, CI/CD-native dynamic application security testing, AI-powered OpenAPI spec generation.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. StackHawk StackHawk is developed by StackHawk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and StackHawk StackHawk serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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