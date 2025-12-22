Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..

Mend DAST: Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection in web applications, API security testing, Repository integration for CI/CD workflows..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.