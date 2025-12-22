Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Mend DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams that need continuous API security visibility without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start here with Aikido DAST Scanner. It handles REST, GraphQL, and authenticated flows in a single scan cycle, and the automated Swagger generation means you're mapping attack surface the day you deploy, not weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST or SCA baked in; Aikido is DAST-only, which keeps it fast but leaves code and dependency risk uncovered.
Teams shipping web applications and APIs who need runtime vulnerability detection without waiting for code review cycles will find Mend DAST's integration into active CI/CD pipelines the core strength here. The tool tests running applications directly rather than static artifacts, which catches logic flaws and configuration issues that SAST alone misses. Skip this if your primary concern is pre-deployment scanning or you need deep API fuzzing capabilities; Mend DAST excels at catching what's live, not preventing what might ship.
DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces
Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Aikido DAST Scanner vs Mend DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..
Mend DAST: Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection in web applications, API security testing, Repository integration for CI/CD workflows..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido DAST Scanner differentiates with Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications. Mend DAST differentiates with Runtime vulnerability detection in web applications, API security testing, Repository integration for CI/CD workflows.
Aikido DAST Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Mend DAST is developed by Mend.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido DAST Scanner and Mend DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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