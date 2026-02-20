Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Memcyco Real-time Digital Risk Protection: Real-time digital impersonation detection and ATO prevention platform. built by Memcyco. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of website impersonation attempts and attacks, Identification of users who clicked links to fake sites or entered sensitive data, Device DNA technology for continuous user access while blocking threat actors..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.