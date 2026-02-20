Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Memcyco Fraud and ATO Prevention: Fraud and ATO prevention platform with real-time website spoofing detection. built by Memcyco. Core capabilities include Real-time account takeover detection, Website cloning detection, Website spoofing fraud prevention..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.