Allure Security Rogue & Spoof Mobile App Detection

Mid-market and enterprise brands hemorrhaging revenue to counterfeit mobile apps will find real value in Allure Security Rogue & Spoof Mobile App Detection because it actually removes fakes instead of just flagging them; the managed takedown service with a dedicated threat response team handles the friction that kills most detection-only tools. The AI is trained on 10,000+ brand profiles, which cuts false positives enough to make the alerts actionable rather than noise. Skip this if your threat model is internal mobile security or you need native endpoint detection; Allure's strength is external brand protection across storefronts and ISP-level blocking, not protecting your employees' devices.