Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Living Security Human Risk Management is a commercial human risk management tool by Living Security. NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by NINJIO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best human risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Living Security Human Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates and re-trained users will see immediate lift from Living Security Human Risk Management because it scores and re-scores individual users in real time rather than treating awareness as an annual checkbox. The platform's behavioral intervention automation directly addresses NIST PR.AT and DE.CM by closing the gap between awareness training completion and actual risk reduction on the network. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to act on user-level risk signals or if you need a tool that doubles as your primary detection layer; Living Security is deliberately focused on behavior change, not threat detection.
NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training
Security teams at startups and SMBs who need awareness training that actually sticks will find NINJIO's emotional profiling and monthly breach-based microlearning more effective than generic compliance videos. The platform covers NIST PR.AT and ID.RA requirements, and the one-click phishing reporter plus adaptive difficulty simulation create measurable behavior change faster than static modules. Skip this if you need a single vendor handling detection and response; NINJIO's managed services are add-ons, not core strengths, and the focus here is purely changing how humans respond to threats.
AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training
Security awareness training platform using storytelling and personalization
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Living Security Human Risk Management vs NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training for your human risk management needs.
Living Security Human Risk Management: AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training. built by Living Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk scoring based on continuous behavior signals, AI-powered phishing simulations, AI recommendation engine for personalized interventions..
NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform using storytelling and personalization. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Emotional Susceptibility Profile for personalized training, Monthly microlearning video episodes based on real breaches, Attack vector-based phishing simulation with automated difficulty levels..
Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Living Security Human Risk Management differentiates with Dynamic risk scoring based on continuous behavior signals, AI-powered phishing simulations, AI recommendation engine for personalized interventions. NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training differentiates with Emotional Susceptibility Profile for personalized training, Monthly microlearning video episodes based on real breaches, Attack vector-based phishing simulation with automated difficulty levels.
Living Security Human Risk Management is developed by Living Security. NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training is developed by NINJIO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Living Security Human Risk Management and NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training serve similar Human Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox