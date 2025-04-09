Living Security Human Risk Management: AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training. built by Living Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk scoring based on continuous behavior signals, AI-powered phishing simulations, AI recommendation engine for personalized interventions..

NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform using storytelling and personalization. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Emotional Susceptibility Profile for personalized training, Monthly microlearning video episodes based on real breaches, Attack vector-based phishing simulation with automated difficulty levels..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.