Amplifier Security Platform: Human risk management platform using AI nudges to drive employee self-remediation. built by Amplifier Security. Core capabilities include Human risk quantification by mapping people, assets, and behavior signals, AI-driven employee nudges to trigger real-time behavior change, Micro-training delivered in the flow of work tied to detected risk..

Living Security Human Risk Management: AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training. built by Living Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk scoring based on continuous behavior signals, AI-powered phishing simulations, AI recommendation engine for personalized interventions..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.