Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Amplifier Security Platform is a commercial human risk management tool by Amplifier Security. Living Security Human Risk Management is a commercial human risk management tool by Living Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best human risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing clicks and policy violations should pick Amplifier Security Platform because it actually changes employee behavior in real time instead of just reporting it after the fact. The platform quantifies human risk by linking people, assets, and detected behaviors, then delivers contextual micro-training at the moment of risk, which forces self-remediation rather than waiting for your team to chase down violations. Skip this if you need detection-heavy monitoring or compliance box-checking; Amplifier is built for organizations willing to bet that nudging employees toward better decisions reduces your actual attack surface more than logging everything does.
Living Security Human Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates and re-trained users will see immediate lift from Living Security Human Risk Management because it scores and re-scores individual users in real time rather than treating awareness as an annual checkbox. The platform's behavioral intervention automation directly addresses NIST PR.AT and DE.CM by closing the gap between awareness training completion and actual risk reduction on the network. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to act on user-level risk signals or if you need a tool that doubles as your primary detection layer; Living Security is deliberately focused on behavior change, not threat detection.
Human risk management platform using AI nudges to drive employee self-remediation.
AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training
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Common questions about comparing Amplifier Security Platform vs Living Security Human Risk Management for your human risk management needs.
Amplifier Security Platform: Human risk management platform using AI nudges to drive employee self-remediation. built by Amplifier Security. Core capabilities include Human risk quantification by mapping people, assets, and behavior signals, AI-driven employee nudges to trigger real-time behavior change, Micro-training delivered in the flow of work tied to detected risk..
Living Security Human Risk Management: AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training. built by Living Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk scoring based on continuous behavior signals, AI-powered phishing simulations, AI recommendation engine for personalized interventions..
Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplifier Security Platform differentiates with Human risk quantification by mapping people, assets, and behavior signals, AI-driven employee nudges to trigger real-time behavior change, Micro-training delivered in the flow of work tied to detected risk. Living Security Human Risk Management differentiates with Dynamic risk scoring based on continuous behavior signals, AI-powered phishing simulations, AI recommendation engine for personalized interventions.
Amplifier Security Platform is developed by Amplifier Security. Living Security Human Risk Management is developed by Living Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplifier Security Platform and Living Security Human Risk Management serve similar Human Risk Management use cases: both are Human Risk Management tools, both cover Security Culture. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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