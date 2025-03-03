Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..

Strobes Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform for securing apps via code scanning, SCA, SBOM generation & vuln mgmt. built by Strobes Security. Core capabilities include Code scanning and static analysis, Open-source dependency analysis, Automated SBOM generation..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.