Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Strobes Application Security Posture Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Strobes Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Strobes Application Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling application portfolios will get real value from Strobes Application Security Posture Management because it actually prioritizes business context over alert volume, letting you fix what matters instead of drowning in CVSS noise. The platform covers the full NIST supply chain risk function (GV.SC) with SBOM automation and dependency analysis, plus tight CI/CD integration that catches issues before they ship. Skip this if you're a startup looking for a lightweight scanner or an organization that needs runtime application security alongside static analysis; Strobes is built for teams with the headcount to operationalize posture management at scale.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
ASPM platform for securing apps via code scanning, SCA, SBOM generation & vuln mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs Strobes Application Security Posture Management for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
Strobes Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform for securing apps via code scanning, SCA, SBOM generation & vuln mgmt. built by Strobes Security. Core capabilities include Code scanning and static analysis, Open-source dependency analysis, Automated SBOM generation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. Strobes Application Security Posture Management differentiates with Code scanning and static analysis, Open-source dependency analysis, Automated SBOM generation.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. Strobes Application Security Posture Management is developed by Strobes Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST integrates with SAST tools, SCA tools, CSPM tools, Runtime API security tools, Bug bounty programs and 3 more. Strobes Application Security Posture Management integrates with Veracode, Tenable, Snyk, Semgrep, Bandit and 11 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apiiro AI SAST and Strobes Application Security Posture Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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