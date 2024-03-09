Red teamers and penetration testers evaluating external attack surface will find LeakIX valuable because it surfaces misconfigurations and exposed services that standard vulnerability scanners miss, particularly data repositories and cloud storage left publicly readable. The free pricing means you can run continuous reconnaissance without licensing friction, and the search-engine approach catches drift faster than periodic manual audits. Skip this if your team needs authenticated scanning of internal infrastructure or remediation workflow integration; LeakIX is strictly for finding what's already exposed on the open internet.

Shodan

Security teams responsible for internet-facing infrastructure need Shodan to find what attackers see before attackers do. The free tier gives you real-time visibility into your own exposed devices, services, and default credentials across millions of internet scans without licensing friction. Skip this if your organization lacks the operational discipline to act on what you find; Shodan surfaces problems faster than most teams can remediate them, which creates noise without a triage process in place.