Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
LeakIX is a free external attack surface management tool. Shodan is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Red teamers and penetration testers evaluating external attack surface will find LeakIX valuable because it surfaces misconfigurations and exposed services that standard vulnerability scanners miss, particularly data repositories and cloud storage left publicly readable. The free pricing means you can run continuous reconnaissance without licensing friction, and the search-engine approach catches drift faster than periodic manual audits. Skip this if your team needs authenticated scanning of internal infrastructure or remediation workflow integration; LeakIX is strictly for finding what's already exposed on the open internet.
Security teams responsible for internet-facing infrastructure need Shodan to find what attackers see before attackers do. The free tier gives you real-time visibility into your own exposed devices, services, and default credentials across millions of internet scans without licensing friction. Skip this if your organization lacks the operational discipline to act on what you find; Shodan surfaces problems faster than most teams can remediate them, which creates noise without a triage process in place.
LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online.
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.
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Common questions about comparing LeakIX vs Shodan for your external attack surface management needs.
LeakIX: LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online..
Shodan: A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
LeakIX and Shodan serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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