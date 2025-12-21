Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. Shodan is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
Security teams responsible for internet-facing infrastructure need Shodan to find what attackers see before attackers do. The free tier gives you real-time visibility into your own exposed devices, services, and default credentials across millions of internet scans without licensing friction. Skip this if your organization lacks the operational discipline to act on what you find; Shodan surfaces problems faster than most teams can remediate them, which creates noise without a triage process in place.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs Shodan for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
Shodan: A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Attack Surface Management and Shodan serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Key differences: Anomali Attack Surface Management is Commercial while Shodan is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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