Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Kodem C.O.R.E. is a commercial static application security testing tool by Kodem. Xygeni Secrets Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams shipping containerized applications will get the most from Kodem C.O.R.E. because it actually correlates static findings with what's executing at runtime, eliminating the noise of unreachable vulnerabilities that waste remediation cycles. The function-level reachability analysis paired with eBPF-based monitoring means you catch what matters; vendors claim this but Kodem's dependency mapping across direct and transitive libraries makes the connection explicit. Skip this if your primary need is source code review without deployment context, or if you're standardizing on a single vendor for CSPM, container scanning, and SAST all in one product.
Teams shipping code at velocity who can't afford secrets in production should pick Xygeni Secrets Security for its differential baseline scanning and pre-commit blocking, which stop leaks before they reach repositories instead of chasing them afterward. The tool covers the full SDLC from pre-commit through production with real-time monitoring and automated revocation, and its context-based severity model cuts noise on false positives that plague generic scanners. Skip this if your org needs secrets management as a separate vault product; Xygeni detects and flags, but doesn't store or rotate secrets natively.
Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security
Detects and prevents secrets leakage across the software development lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing Kodem C.O.R.E. vs Xygeni Secrets Security for your static application security testing needs.
Kodem C.O.R.E.: Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis..
Xygeni Secrets Security: Detects and prevents secrets leakage across the software development lifecycle. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Secrets scanning across files, images, repositories, and container images, Git history scanning with differential baseline comparison, Pre-commit and pre-push hooks for early detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Kodem C.O.R.E. differentiates with Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis. Xygeni Secrets Security differentiates with Secrets scanning across files, images, repositories, and container images, Git history scanning with differential baseline comparison, Pre-commit and pre-push hooks for early detection.
Kodem C.O.R.E. is developed by Kodem. Xygeni Secrets Security is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Kodem C.O.R.E. and Xygeni Secrets Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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