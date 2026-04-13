Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Adronite is a commercial static application security testing tool by Adronite. Kodem C.O.R.E. is a commercial static application security testing tool by Kodem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams shipping containerized applications will get the most from Kodem C.O.R.E. because it actually correlates static findings with what's executing at runtime, eliminating the noise of unreachable vulnerabilities that waste remediation cycles. The function-level reachability analysis paired with eBPF-based monitoring means you catch what matters; vendors claim this but Kodem's dependency mapping across direct and transitive libraries makes the connection explicit. Skip this if your primary need is source code review without deployment context, or if you're standardizing on a single vendor for CSPM, container scanning, and SAST all in one product.
AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis.
Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security
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Common questions about comparing Adronite vs Kodem C.O.R.E. for your static application security testing needs.
Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..
Kodem C.O.R.E.: Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adronite differentiates with AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization. Kodem C.O.R.E. differentiates with Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis.
Adronite is developed by Adronite. Kodem C.O.R.E. is developed by Kodem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adronite and Kodem C.O.R.E. serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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