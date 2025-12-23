Kodem C.O.R.E.: Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis..

SonarSource SonarQube: Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 35+ programming languages, AI CodeFix for context-aware automated code fix suggestions, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency security..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.