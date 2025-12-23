Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Kodem C.O.R.E. is a commercial static application security testing tool by Kodem. SonarSource SonarQube is a commercial static application security testing tool by SonarSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams shipping containerized applications will get the most from Kodem C.O.R.E. because it actually correlates static findings with what's executing at runtime, eliminating the noise of unreachable vulnerabilities that waste remediation cycles. The function-level reachability analysis paired with eBPF-based monitoring means you catch what matters; vendors claim this but Kodem's dependency mapping across direct and transitive libraries makes the connection explicit. Skip this if your primary need is source code review without deployment context, or if you're standardizing on a single vendor for CSPM, container scanning, and SAST all in one product.
Development teams shipping code through CI/CD pipelines need SonarQube for its taint analysis, which catches injection vulnerabilities that traditional SAST misses by tracking data flow end-to-end across 35+ languages. The AI CodeFix feature actually reduces remediation time by suggesting context-aware fixes inline, and SOC 2 Type II certification covers the compliance box for most mid-market buyers. Skip this if your priority is runtime detection or if you need secrets scanning as your primary control; SonarQube finds exposed credentials but treats it as a secondary scanner rather than the core value prop.
Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security
Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation
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Common questions about comparing Kodem C.O.R.E. vs SonarSource SonarQube for your static application security testing needs.
Kodem C.O.R.E.: Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis..
SonarSource SonarQube: Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 35+ programming languages, AI CodeFix for context-aware automated code fix suggestions, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency security..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Kodem C.O.R.E. differentiates with Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis. SonarSource SonarQube differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 35+ programming languages, AI CodeFix for context-aware automated code fix suggestions, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency security.
Kodem C.O.R.E. is developed by Kodem. SonarSource SonarQube is developed by SonarSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Kodem C.O.R.E. integrates with Source Control Management systems, Container Registries, CI/CD workflows. SonarSource SonarQube integrates with IDE integration, CI/CD pipeline integration, DevOps tools integration. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Kodem C.O.R.E. and SonarSource SonarQube serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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