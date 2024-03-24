Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
KICS is a free static application security testing tool. Meterian ISAAC is a commercial static application security testing tool by Meterian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform, CloudFormation, or Kubernetes manifests should pick KICS because it catches misconfigurations at commit time before they reach production, and the price is right: free and open-source with 2,588 GitHub stars means a live community catching new IaC attack patterns. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines, so you're shifting left without adding licensing headaches. Skip KICS if you need runtime detection of container or cloud workload behavior; it's purely a static scanner that audits your infrastructure code, not what's executing.
Teams shipping infrastructure-as-code across multiple cloud providers need Meterian ISAAC because it catches credential leaks and policy drift in templates before they reach production, cutting manual compliance reviews by weeks. The 1,000-policy library covers ARM, CloudFormation, Terraform, and Kubernetes in a single scanner, with CI/CD integration that enforces checks without slowing deployments. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily managed outside templates or if you need runtime detection; ISAAC is template-focused and won't catch misconfigurations that drift post-deployment.
KICS is an open-source Infrastructure as Code security scanner that detects vulnerabilities and misconfigurations through customizable queries and integrates with CI/CD pipelines.
IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates.
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Common questions about comparing KICS vs Meterian ISAAC for your static application security testing needs.
KICS: KICS is an open-source Infrastructure as Code security scanner that detects vulnerabilities and misconfigurations through customizable queries and integrates with CI/CD pipelines..
Meterian ISAAC: IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
KICS is open-source with 2,588 GitHub stars. Meterian ISAAC is developed by Meterian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
KICS and Meterian ISAAC serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code, DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Key differences: KICS is Free while Meterian ISAAC is Commercial, KICS is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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