Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. KICS is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform, CloudFormation, or Kubernetes manifests should pick KICS because it catches misconfigurations at commit time before they reach production, and the price is right: free and open-source with 2,588 GitHub stars means a live community catching new IaC attack patterns. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines, so you're shifting left without adding licensing headaches. Skip KICS if you need runtime detection of container or cloud workload behavior; it's purely a static scanner that audits your infrastructure code, not what's executing.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
KICS is an open-source Infrastructure as Code security scanner that detects vulnerabilities and misconfigurations through customizable queries and integrates with CI/CD pipelines.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs KICS for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
KICS: KICS is an open-source Infrastructure as Code security scanner that detects vulnerabilities and misconfigurations through customizable queries and integrates with CI/CD pipelines..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. KICS is open-source with 2,588 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and KICS serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Infrastructure As Code, CI/CD. Key differences: Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is Commercial while KICS is Free, KICS is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox