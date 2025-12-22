Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

Meterian ISAAC: IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.