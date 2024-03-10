Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Keyscope is a free static application security testing tool. Octoscan is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and security teams hunting leaked credentials in their codebase or infrastructure need Keyscope because it validates secrets across 30+ providers in a single pass, cutting through the noise of false positives that plague generic secret scanners. The tool runs free and exports findings to JSON or CSV, letting you integrate it directly into CI/CD without licensing friction. Skip this if you need post-detection remediation workflows or automated secret rotation; Keyscope finds and validates, then stops.
Teams managing GitHub Actions at scale who need to catch supply chain risk in CI/CD pipelines should start with Octoscan; it does one thing well,finding secrets, bad permissions, and injection vulnerabilities in workflow files,and costs nothing to try. The free pricing model and 221 GitHub stars suggest it's already embedded in development workflows where it matters. Skip this if your threat model centers on post-deployment runtime detection or you need broader SAST coverage beyond Actions; Octoscan prioritizes CI/CD hygiene over application code scanning.
A key and secret validation workflow tool built in Rust, supporting over 30 providers and exporting to JSON or CSV.
Octoscan is a static analysis tool that scans GitHub Actions workflows for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.
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Common questions about comparing Keyscope vs Octoscan for your static application security testing needs.
Keyscope: A key and secret validation workflow tool built in Rust, supporting over 30 providers and exporting to JSON or CSV..
Octoscan: Octoscan is a static analysis tool that scans GitHub Actions workflows for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Keyscope is open-source with 408 GitHub stars. Octoscan is open-source with 221 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Keyscope and Octoscan serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Workflow. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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