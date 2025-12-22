Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.

Octoscan

Teams managing GitHub Actions at scale who need to catch supply chain risk in CI/CD pipelines should start with Octoscan; it does one thing well,finding secrets, bad permissions, and injection vulnerabilities in workflow files,and costs nothing to try. The free pricing model and 221 GitHub stars suggest it's already embedded in development workflows where it matters. Skip this if your threat model centers on post-deployment runtime detection or you need broader SAST coverage beyond Actions; Octoscan prioritizes CI/CD hygiene over application code scanning.