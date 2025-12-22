Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Octoscan is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Teams managing GitHub Actions at scale who need to catch supply chain risk in CI/CD pipelines should start with Octoscan; it does one thing well,finding secrets, bad permissions, and injection vulnerabilities in workflow files,and costs nothing to try. The free pricing model and 221 GitHub stars suggest it's already embedded in development workflows where it matters. Skip this if your threat model centers on post-deployment runtime detection or you need broader SAST coverage beyond Actions; Octoscan prioritizes CI/CD hygiene over application code scanning.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
Octoscan is a static analysis tool that scans GitHub Actions workflows for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs Octoscan for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
Octoscan: Octoscan is a static analysis tool that scans GitHub Actions workflows for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. Octoscan is open-source with 221 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Octoscan serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Key differences: Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is Commercial while Octoscan is Free, Octoscan is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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