Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
KELA Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by KELA. ZeroFox is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams that need visibility into dark web threats targeting their specific assets will find KELA Monitor's real-time alerts and compromised account detection genuinely useful for plugging gaps that traditional monitoring misses. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM thoroughly, meaning it handles asset inventory and continuous threat surface surveillance well; where it falls short is post-incident response and remediation automation, so you're getting detection and intelligence, not orchestration. Not the right fit if your priority is integrating threat intel into existing SIEM workflows or automating response playbooks; KELA Monitor is built for organizations that need a dedicated dark web watch service with clean intelligence reports, not a platform that replaces your SOC tooling.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand, executive, and data exposure across open and dark web channels should pick ZeroFox for its automated takedown operations and 24/7 managed SOC that actually closes the response gap most external threat tools create. The platform covers ID.AM through RS.AN in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it moves past detection into investigation and remediation; the managed takedown service across multiple platforms is the concrete differentiator here. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing SOAR workflows or prefers full self-service over managed services; ZeroFox's value comes from outsourcing triage and enforcement, not from becoming another data source in your ticketing system.
Cyber threat intel platform monitoring dark web & cybercrime for org assets
External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring
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Common questions about comparing KELA Monitor vs ZeroFox for your digital risk protection needs.
KELA Monitor: Cyber threat intel platform monitoring dark web & cybercrime for org assets. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Real-time targeted alerts for company asset-specific cybercrime threats, Attack surface and asset management capabilities, Automated machine-readable intelligence reports..
ZeroFox: External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with automated asset discovery, Brand and domain protection monitoring, Executive and identity protection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
KELA Monitor differentiates with Real-time targeted alerts for company asset-specific cybercrime threats, Attack surface and asset management capabilities, Automated machine-readable intelligence reports. ZeroFox differentiates with External attack surface management with automated asset discovery, Brand and domain protection monitoring, Executive and identity protection.
KELA Monitor is developed by KELA. ZeroFox is developed by ZeroFox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
KELA Monitor and ZeroFox serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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