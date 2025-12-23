KELA Brand Protection: Brand protection platform detecting & taking down phishing sites & impersonation. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Phishing website detection and monitoring, Domain monitoring for look-alikes, typosquatting, and subdomains, Social media monitoring for brand and employee impersonation..

ZeroFox Brand Protection: Monitors digital channels to detect and remove brand impersonation and fraud. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Monitors 180+ platforms including social media, marketplaces, forums, and dark web, AI-powered detection using image recognition, NLP, and behavioral analytics, Detects fake profiles, deepfakes, and AI-driven scams..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.