Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

ZeroFox Brand Protection: Monitors digital channels to detect and remove brand impersonation and fraud. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Monitors 180+ platforms including social media, marketplaces, forums, and dark web, AI-powered detection using image recognition, NLP, and behavioral analytics, Detects fake profiles, deepfakes, and AI-driven scams..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.