KELA AiFort: Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection. built by KELA. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for LLM applications, Real-time AI prompt filtering, Vulnerability detection in development phase..

Protopia AI Stained Glass Engine: Creates privacy-preserving transforms to protect sensitive data in AI/ML training. built by Protopia AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Creates Stained Glass Transforms (SGTs) to protect sensitive data during AI model training, Integrates into existing training loops via API calls without modifying base model code, Uses PyTorch hooks to manipulate loss functions and manage data flows during SGT creation..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.