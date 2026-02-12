AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Protopia AI Stained Glass Engine: Creates privacy-preserving transforms to protect sensitive data in AI/ML training. built by Protopia AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Creates Stained Glass Transforms (SGTs) to protect sensitive data during AI model training, Integrates into existing training loops via API calls without modifying base model code, Uses PyTorch hooks to manipulate loss functions and manage data flows during SGT creation..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.