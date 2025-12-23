KELA AiFort is a commercial mlsecops tool by KELA. Portal26 is a commercial mlsecops tool by Portal26. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams deploying large language model applications need AiFort because its automated red teaming catches prompt injection and data leakage risks before production, not after. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with customizable testing frameworks that let you benchmark your LLM security posture against real threat intelligence. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet committed engineering resources to LLM governance; AiFort assumes you're already building AI applications and need to secure them systematically.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI will find Portal26's real value in its discovery engine, which actually catalogs unauthorized GenAI tool use across your organization instead of assuming you know what's running. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in the ID and DE domains that let you find what you're missing before it becomes a breach. Skip this if your GenAI governance strategy is still "trust our policy document"; Portal26 assumes you need enforcement teeth, not another framework.
Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection
Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing KELA AiFort vs Portal26 for your mlsecops needs.
KELA AiFort: Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection. built by KELA. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for LLM applications, Real-time AI prompt filtering, Vulnerability detection in development phase..
Portal26: Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance. built by Portal26. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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