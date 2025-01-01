Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. KELA AiFort is a commercial llm guardrails tool by KELA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams deploying large language model applications need AiFort because its automated red teaming catches prompt injection and data leakage risks before production, not after. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with customizable testing frameworks that let you benchmark your LLM security posture against real threat intelligence. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet committed engineering resources to LLM governance; AiFort assumes you're already building AI applications and need to secure them systematically.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs KELA AiFort for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
KELA AiFort: Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for LLM applications, Real-time AI prompt filtering, Vulnerability detection in development phase..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. KELA AiFort differentiates with Automated red teaming for LLM applications, Real-time AI prompt filtering, Vulnerability detection in development phase.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. KELA AiFort is developed by KELA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ and KELA AiFort serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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