AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

KELA AiFort: Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for LLM applications, Real-time AI prompt filtering, Vulnerability detection in development phase..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.