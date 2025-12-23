KELA AiFort is a commercial mlsecops tool by KELA. Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) is a commercial mlsecops tool by Daxa.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams deploying large language model applications need AiFort because its automated red teaming catches prompt injection and data leakage risks before production, not after. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with customizable testing frameworks that let you benchmark your LLM security posture against real threat intelligence. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet committed engineering resources to LLM governance; AiFort assumes you're already building AI applications and need to secure them systematically.
Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer)
Security teams deploying AI agents across engineering and operations need Pebblo's Safe Agent/Safe Infer to block prompt injection and data exfiltration before they happen, not after; the inline inspection model catches sensitive content in real time rather than logging violations in retrospect. The platform's MCP Gateway sandboxing and centralized policy enforcement across user, document, and application context directly address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS, the two identity and data controls most teams botch in agent deployments. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of internal chatbots with minimal tool integration; Pebblo's complexity justifies itself only when you have heterogeneous agent workloads, third-party MCP servers, and compliance obligations that demand audit trails.
Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection
AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access.
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Common questions about comparing KELA AiFort vs Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) for your mlsecops needs.
KELA AiFort: Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection. built by KELA. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for LLM applications, Real-time AI prompt filtering, Vulnerability detection in development phase..
Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer): AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Safe Infer: inline inspection of IDE-to-model traffic, blocking and redacting sensitive content in prompts and completions, Safe MCP: MCP Gateway with vetting, sandboxing, runtime permissions, and supply-chain containment for MCP servers, Prompt and command injection detection and stripping before reaching agents or tools..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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