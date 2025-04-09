Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation: Extended Human Risk Mgmt platform with AI phishing simulation & training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include AI-driven phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, QR codes, MFA, and callback phishing, Adaptive security awareness training tailored to individual risk levels and roles, Automated phishing analysis and response with AI-driven threat detection..

Lucy Security - Test Employees: Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs. built by Lucy Security. Core capabilities include Phishing simulation campaigns (email, SMS, hyperlink, file-based, PDF, Java, portable media), Spear phishing simulation with dynamic variables (name, gender, division, country, etc.), SMiShing (SMS phishing) simulation..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.