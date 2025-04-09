Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Keepnet Labs. Lucy Security - Test Employees is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Lucy Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to move phishing awareness beyond template emails will get real value from Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation, where the deepfake and voice simulation attacks actually mirror what employees face in the wild. The platform scores across PR.AT and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles both the training and the continuous monitoring piece that most simulation tools skip. Skip this if your organization needs a standalone technical control; Keepnet is built for teams willing to invest in behavioral change rather than pure prevention, and it requires active campaign management to show ROI.
Lucy Security - Test Employees
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations who need measurable proof that phishing training actually reduces click rates should start with Lucy Security - Test Employees; its spear phishing simulation with dynamic variables (name, division, country) and sector-specific templates let you test realism that matches your actual threat surface. The platform's level-based training quantifies social engineering risk and directly supports NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT Awareness and Training, turning awareness programs from checkbox exercises into data-driven security controls. Skip this if you're a small team looking for a one-off campaign tool rather than ongoing simulation; the pricing model assumes sustained, rolling deployments.
Extended Human Risk Mgmt platform with AI phishing simulation & training
Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs.
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Common questions about comparing Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation vs Lucy Security - Test Employees for your phishing simulation needs.
Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation: Extended Human Risk Mgmt platform with AI phishing simulation & training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include AI-driven phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, QR codes, MFA, and callback phishing, Adaptive security awareness training tailored to individual risk levels and roles, Automated phishing analysis and response with AI-driven threat detection..
Lucy Security - Test Employees: Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs. built by Lucy Security. Core capabilities include Phishing simulation campaigns (email, SMS, hyperlink, file-based, PDF, Java, portable media), Spear phishing simulation with dynamic variables (name, gender, division, country, etc.), SMiShing (SMS phishing) simulation..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation differentiates with AI-driven phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, QR codes, MFA, and callback phishing, Adaptive security awareness training tailored to individual risk levels and roles, Automated phishing analysis and response with AI-driven threat detection. Lucy Security - Test Employees differentiates with Phishing simulation campaigns (email, SMS, hyperlink, file-based, PDF, Java, portable media), Spear phishing simulation with dynamic variables (name, gender, division, country, etc.), SMiShing (SMS phishing) simulation.
Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation is developed by Keepnet Labs. Lucy Security - Test Employees is developed by Lucy Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation and Lucy Security - Test Employees serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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