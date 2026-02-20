Karamba VCode: Binary analysis tool for supply chain security in automotive and IoT firmware. built by Karamba Security. Core capabilities include CVE scanning in firmware and software libraries, Weak password detection in connected system configurations, Kernel hardening configuration analysis..

Wiz Supply Chain Security: Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include Agentless SBOM generation for software components, Container and VM image scanning, Infrastructure-as-Code scanning..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.