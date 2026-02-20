Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Karamba VCode is a commercial firmware & embedded security tool by Karamba Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping automotive or IoT firmware need Karamba VCode because it catches supply chain vulnerabilities at the binary level before devices reach customers, not just in source code. The tool maps findings directly to UN R155 and other automotive standards while integrating into CI/CD pipelines via CLI, making it native to how firmware teams already work. Skip this if your organization runs primarily cloud infrastructure or web services; Karamba's strength is deeply embedded in firmware analysis and won't justify its cost for teams without connected device exposure.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
Binary analysis tool for supply chain security in automotive and IoT firmware.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs Karamba VCode for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
Karamba VCode: Binary analysis tool for supply chain security in automotive and IoT firmware. built by Karamba Security. Core capabilities include CVE scanning in firmware and software libraries, Weak password detection in connected system configurations, Kernel hardening configuration analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform differentiates with One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats. Karamba VCode differentiates with CVE scanning in firmware and software libraries, Weak password detection in connected system configurations, Kernel hardening configuration analysis.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. Karamba VCode is developed by Karamba Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and Karamba VCode serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both cover Supply Chain Security, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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