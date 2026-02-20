aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..

Karamba VCode: Binary analysis tool for supply chain security in automotive and IoT firmware. built by Karamba Security. Core capabilities include CVE scanning in firmware and software libraries, Weak password detection in connected system configurations, Kernel hardening configuration analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.