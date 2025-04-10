Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
JustGuard Active Threat Protection is a commercial brand protection tool by JustGuard. ZeroFox Universal Takedowns is a commercial brand protection tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best brand protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
JustGuard Active Threat Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and malicious domain alerts will appreciate JustGuard Active Threat Protection's sub-5-minute takedown speed; most competitors operate on hours, not minutes. The platform's global monitoring across 195 countries with heuristic and machine learning detection maps cleanly to NIST DE.AE, meaning you're catching incidents before they spread. Skip this if your threat intel team needs deep post-breach forensics or recovery workflows; JustGuard is detection and mitigation, not investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise brands facing coordinated impersonation and phishing campaigns across social platforms will see immediate ROI from ZeroFox Universal Takedowns because it automates takedown requests across fragmented channels that would otherwise require manual submission to each platform. The vendor's Global Disruption Network enables proactive blocking before threats propagate, and NIST coverage in RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) confirms it's built to contain threats fast rather than just detect them. Skip this if your priority is detection and forensics; ZeroFox is purely about speed of removal, not investigation depth.
Automated detection and takedown of phishing attacks and malicious domains
Automated takedown service for removing threats across social media and domains
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Common questions about comparing JustGuard Active Threat Protection vs ZeroFox Universal Takedowns for your brand protection needs.
JustGuard Active Threat Protection: Automated detection and takedown of phishing attacks and malicious domains. built by JustGuard. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of malicious domains and phishing kits, Automated takedown procedures for identified threats, 24/7 autonomous monitoring..
ZeroFox Universal Takedowns: Automated takedown service for removing threats across social media and domains. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Social media account and content takedowns, Malicious domain and URL takedowns, Fraudulent mobile app and marketplace listing removal..
Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
JustGuard Active Threat Protection differentiates with Real-time detection of malicious domains and phishing kits, Automated takedown procedures for identified threats, 24/7 autonomous monitoring. ZeroFox Universal Takedowns differentiates with Social media account and content takedowns, Malicious domain and URL takedowns, Fraudulent mobile app and marketplace listing removal.
JustGuard Active Threat Protection is developed by JustGuard. ZeroFox Universal Takedowns is developed by ZeroFox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
JustGuard Active Threat Protection integrates with Cloudflare, Spamhaus, Quad9, Namecheap, CleanDNS and 1 more. ZeroFox Universal Takedowns integrates with Google Cloud, Facebook, Telegram, X (Twitter), Instagram and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
JustGuard Active Threat Protection and ZeroFox Universal Takedowns serve similar Brand Protection use cases: both are Brand Protection tools, both cover Takedown. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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