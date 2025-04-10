JustGuard Active Threat Protection: Automated detection and takedown of phishing attacks and malicious domains. built by JustGuard. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of malicious domains and phishing kits, Automated takedown procedures for identified threats, 24/7 autonomous monitoring..

ZeroFox Universal Takedowns: Automated takedown service for removing threats across social media and domains. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Social media account and content takedowns, Malicious domain and URL takedowns, Fraudulent mobile app and marketplace listing removal..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.