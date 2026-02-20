Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

JustGuard Active Threat Protection: Automated detection and takedown of phishing attacks and malicious domains. built by JustGuard. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of malicious domains and phishing kits, Automated takedown procedures for identified threats, 24/7 autonomous monitoring..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.