JustGuard Active Threat Protection: Automated detection and takedown of phishing attacks and malicious domains. built by JustGuard. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of malicious domains and phishing kits, Automated takedown procedures for identified threats, 24/7 autonomous monitoring..

Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.