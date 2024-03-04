Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Joi Security is a free static application security testing tool. Seekrets OSS is a free static application security testing tool by Laburity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Backend developers and security engineers validating Joi schemas in Node.js applications should use Joi Security to catch injection flaws before they reach production; it's the only free tool that systematically tests Joi validators against XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF vectors instead of relying on generic linting. The CLI integration means assessment runs locally in your pipeline without vendor dependencies or SaaS overhead. Skip this if your validation layer doesn't use Joi or if you need coverage across multiple schema libraries; the tool's narrow focus is also its strength.
Development teams scanning NPM dependencies for leaked credentials will appreciate Seekrets OSS because it's free and requires no vendor lock-in, making it practical for open source projects and startups that can't justify paid tooling. The tool uses nuclei templates to examine packages directly, which means it catches secrets in ZIP and module artifacts before they ship; GitHub's 5-star rating reflects its niche adoption among developers who already know nuclei. Skip this if you need continuous supply-chain monitoring across multiple package managers or integration with your CI/CD platform; at 11 employees, Laburity isn't positioned to compete on breadth or support intensity.
A CLI tool that performs security assessments on Joi validator schemas by testing them against various attack vectors including XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF.
A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates.
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Common questions about comparing Joi Security vs Seekrets OSS for your static application security testing needs.
Joi Security: A CLI tool that performs security assessments on Joi validator schemas by testing them against various attack vectors including XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF..
Seekrets OSS: A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates. built by Laburity..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Joi Security and Seekrets OSS serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Nodejs. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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