Backend developers and security engineers validating Joi schemas in Node.js applications should use Joi Security to catch injection flaws before they reach production; it's the only free tool that systematically tests Joi validators against XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF vectors instead of relying on generic linting. The CLI integration means assessment runs locally in your pipeline without vendor dependencies or SaaS overhead. Skip this if your validation layer doesn't use Joi or if you need coverage across multiple schema libraries; the tool's narrow focus is also its strength.

Seekrets OSS

Development teams scanning NPM dependencies for leaked credentials will appreciate Seekrets OSS because it's free and requires no vendor lock-in, making it practical for open source projects and startups that can't justify paid tooling. The tool uses nuclei templates to examine packages directly, which means it catches secrets in ZIP and module artifacts before they ship; GitHub's 5-star rating reflects its niche adoption among developers who already know nuclei. Skip this if you need continuous supply-chain monitoring across multiple package managers or integration with your CI/CD platform; at 11 employees, Laburity isn't positioned to compete on breadth or support intensity.