Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.

Joi Security

Backend developers and security engineers validating Joi schemas in Node.js applications should use Joi Security to catch injection flaws before they reach production; it's the only free tool that systematically tests Joi validators against XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF vectors instead of relying on generic linting. The CLI integration means assessment runs locally in your pipeline without vendor dependencies or SaaS overhead. Skip this if your validation layer doesn't use Joi or if you need coverage across multiple schema libraries; the tool's narrow focus is also its strength.