JFrog ML: Platform for building, deploying, managing & monitoring AI/ML workflows & models. built by JFrog. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Model training and fine-tuning, Model deployment via API endpoints and Kafka streams, Real-time model monitoring and alerts..

Protopia AI Stained Glass Engine: Creates privacy-preserving transforms to protect sensitive data in AI/ML training. built by Protopia AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Creates Stained Glass Transforms (SGTs) to protect sensitive data during AI model training, Integrates into existing training loops via API calls without modifying base model code, Uses PyTorch hooks to manipulate loss functions and manage data flows during SGT creation..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.