JFrog ML: Platform for building, deploying, managing & monitoring AI/ML workflows & models. built by JFrog. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Model training and fine-tuning, Model deployment via API endpoints and Kafka streams, Real-time model monitoring and alerts..

Portal26: Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance. built by Portal26. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.