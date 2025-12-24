JFrog ML is a commercial mlsecops tool by JFrog. Portal26 is a commercial mlsecops tool by Portal26. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and ML ops teams deploying models across multiple clouds need JFrog ML to enforce governance and detect anomalies before models reach production. The platform's centralized security controls, real-time monitoring with alerts, and multi-cloud support mean you're not stitching together separate tools for compliance, model tracking, and deployment,a real pain point at scale. The NIST DE.CM coverage is solid, but JFrog skews toward continuous monitoring and asset management over incident response automation, so teams expecting sophisticated breach containment workflows should look elsewhere.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI will find Portal26's real value in its discovery engine, which actually catalogs unauthorized GenAI tool use across your organization instead of assuming you know what's running. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in the ID and DE domains that let you find what you're missing before it becomes a breach. Skip this if your GenAI governance strategy is still "trust our policy document"; Portal26 assumes you need enforcement teeth, not another framework.
Platform for building, deploying, managing & monitoring AI/ML workflows & models
Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing JFrog ML vs Portal26 for your mlsecops needs.
JFrog ML: Platform for building, deploying, managing & monitoring AI/ML workflows & models. built by JFrog. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Model training and fine-tuning, Model deployment via API endpoints and Kafka streams, Real-time model monitoring and alerts..
Portal26: Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance. built by Portal26. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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