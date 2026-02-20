Portal26

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI will find Portal26's real value in its discovery engine, which actually catalogs unauthorized GenAI tool use across your organization instead of assuming you know what's running. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in the ID and DE domains that let you find what you're missing before it becomes a breach. Skip this if your GenAI governance strategy is still "trust our policy document"; Portal26 assumes you need enforcement teeth, not another framework.